Ranveer Singh Cuts Off Beard To Shoot as Younger Khijli In Padmavati

: Actor Ranveer Singh says that he shaved off his beard to shoot younger version of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati.Ranveer was looking dapper at the GQ Men of the year award on Friday night and while interacting with media the actor informed that Padmavati is shaping up really well and he shaved off his beard to shoot young Alauddin Khilji's sequence."There are lots of expectations with Padmavati... Film is shaping up really well. I am very excited about the film. As of now, I shaved off my beard to shoot young Alauddin's portion and I really miss my beard," said Ranveer.The makers of Padmavati released the first look of the film featuring Deepika Padukone, who is playing the title role in the film, on Friday.Commenting on this Ranveer said, "Now slowly material will start to come. Deepika's look has been launched then Shahid's and my look will also be out and after that trailer of the film will get release."In Padmavati, Deepika is playing Rani Padmini aka Padmavati of Chittore, alongside Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji and Sahid Kapoor's Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. The film is also produced by Bhansali Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.It is scheduled to release on December 1, 2017.