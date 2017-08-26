Ranveer-Deepika, Sanjay-Salman Turn Heads at Star-Studded Festival Party

Festivities bring all the Bollywood celebrities under one roof from time to time and the same happened as the Ganesh Utsav started on Thursday. While many were busy welcoming the Lord of Wisdom and Intelligence into their homes, others were busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Mukesh Ambani's residence. The business tycoon threw a grand party for all 'knowns' of Mumbai. From actors to directors and even cricketers turned up looking their traditional best.The part saw the presence of Bollywood's much-loved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, drive together to the venue.The otherwise low-key couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Ptaani also turned heads as they posed together for the shutterbugs.Other among the attendees included Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and many others.The party also saw Salman Khan having a candid conversation with his 'big brother' and dear friend Sanjay Dutt.Siddhartha Malhotra turned up with Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar, while Sara Ali Khan walked in alone. Ranbir Kapoor was snapped with Akash Ambani while Karisma Kapoor attended the party with her daughter.All in all the Ganpati celebrations at the Ambanis was indeed a starry affair.(All Images by Yogen Shah)