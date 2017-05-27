Ranveer Singh Injured On the Sets of Padmavati

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh was injured in the head while shooting the climax of Padmavati here, a source close to the actor said, adding that he sought medical aid and returned to shoot soon after.

The incident took place on the film's set here on Thursday, the source said.

"Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called. It was only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after 'cut' was called, did everyone realise that he was hurt badly.

"Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film's set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day's work. He requires stitches on the head," added the source.

The actor will be seen as Alauddin Khilji in the period drama, which also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.