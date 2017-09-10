GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ranveer Singh-Karisma Kapoor's Airport Dance Will Leave You In Splits

Ranveer Singh's chance meeting with Karisma Kapoor led to a fun recreation of Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2017, 9:40 AM IST
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Saturday to share a random video from set wherein he paid a tribute to actors Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. In the video, the actor was seen dancing to their popular track Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage from the film Raja Babu.

He captioned the video as, "YOLO SO LOLO #timepass @therealkarismakapoor @govinda_herono1."

YOLO SO LOLO #timepass @therealkarismakapoor @govinda_herono1

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on




But little did he know that he'll run into Karisma the same evening. When the two met at the airport, they decided to recreate the magic of the song.

karisma-ranveer-1Image: Yogen Shah

With Karisma's poised moves and Ranveer's quirky expressions - their airport dance is sure to leave you in splits.




"Serendipity !!!! Courtesy Raja Babu !!!!! .... posted a random video from set today , and who I do meet at the airport two hours later!!!! Wow !!!! @therealkarismakapoor 😍 ❤️ #divineconnection #loloforlife," he wrote alongside the video.
