Did Ranveer-Deepika Just Virtually Accept Their Relationship?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one the most adorable and popular couples of Bollywood. While the two have never accepted or denied their relationship, their social media account keeps giving air to the rumour of their romance. Recently, Ranveer Singh commented an adorable "missing ya" at Deepika's photo, giving another hint at their alleged relationship.

The photo shared by Deepika had her kissing the Champions League trophy and she posted it with a caption. "have fun at the game boys! #championsleague"

Credit: @Deepika Padukone

Interestingly, Ranveer was in the UK for the finals of Champions League where met football legends Robert Pires, Luis Figo and Steven Gerrard among others. Hours later the actor commented on Padukone's post, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Credit: @Ranveer Singh

Ranveer and Deepika started seeing each other during the filing of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ramleela and grew closer during Bajirao Mastani. Now again both the actors are working on Bhansali's Padmavati. However this time they are hardly going to be seen together as the film is based on Rani Padmini's story where Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji.