Ranveer Singh Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan's Photos, Says It's a Crazy World
Here's what Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has to say about the photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan that went viral almost a month back.
Image: Instagram/All Things Pak
The photos of Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor catching up in New York and smoking on the sidewalk created a storm on social media. While many Twitter users were quick to ignite the rumors of romantic flames between the two, others trolled the Pakistani actor for smoking and wearing a backless dress.
Ranveer Singh, who shared screen space with Ranbir during a special episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan, shared his views on the incident in an interview with Filmfare magazine.
The actor noted that while everyone has their own opinions, one shouldn't always subscribe to them, saying, "Everyone has their own interpretation. Everyone has their own set of values. Everyone has an opinion. You can hear them but you needn’t subscribe to them. At the end of the day, one should just live and let live and focus on more important things."
"Mahira is a great performer and an entertainer. One should ideally just engage with her at just that level," he added.
He also felt that stardom often comes at the price of a lack of privacy and that he can only speak from his own experience. "There are times when I’m at a certain place with certain people and I don’t want those private moments to be captured by anyone. But you can’t help it. You got to take the bad with the good. I get to do what I love to do and I make a lot of money. But some things are irritating and you’ve got to take them in your stride. It’s a crazy world," he said.
