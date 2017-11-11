GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Ranveer Singh 'Loses Religion' on Twitter, Trolled Mercilessly

Padmavati, which tells the tale of the valour of Rajputs in the backdrop of the 1303 siege of Chittorgarh, is scheduled to release on December 1.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2017, 11:03 AM IST
Ranveer Singh 'Loses Religion' on Twitter, Trolled Mercilessly
Photo credits: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
The world of social media brings with it a whole new set of dangers. Not only does it offer the so-called right to people to bash others political/personal view but also gives them a power of anonymity. From popular stars to starlets and socialites, nobody is spared here. And the recent addition to the list of stars being bullied by trolls is Ranveer Singh.

The actor, who has been flaunting his old hairdo, which he sported for his role of Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, decided to share another picture in the same hairstyle on Friday morning and captioned it “Losing my religion.”

Losing my religion

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



But little did he know he’d be trolled mercilessly on social media for writing this caption. Before we go any further, we must tell you that “Losing My Religion” is an iconic song by American rock-band REM.

Check out the tweets:
















Padmavati, which tells the tale of the valour of Rajputs in the backdrop of the 1303 siege of Chittorgarh, is scheduled to release on December 1.
