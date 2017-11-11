Ranveer Singh 'Loses Religion' on Twitter, Trolled Mercilessly

Losing my religion A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

Do not be afraid, you do not have religion, so you can not lose religion. — ANAND (@dubeyback) November 10, 2017

These words were not needed at this time. This tweet could have been worded differently. — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) November 10, 2017

are you doing it deliberately to get more controversies for the film — Hud Hud Zinda Hai (@HudHud_Dabangg) November 10, 2017

Actors are not only acting in reel life but in real life as well. Why don't you convert your religion and prove it before making all these controversial statements? Garnering cheap publicity for his upcoming film. — Vakil Bharati🇮🇳 (@VakilBharati) November 10, 2017

This things will lead to disastrous results to your movies. Remember, your's existence is from people of India. Don't try to act foolish. May be this movie would work for you but next will fail as India never forgives. — Ashish Ranjan (@ashish_mdp) November 10, 2017

It's not the hate. It's the ego of him which has been transferred him to post such tweets. If you both are from his PR team then do convey him my message that keep the things straight and simple. Address the concern of community and fix it to go ahead with the film. — Ashish Ranjan (@ashish_mdp) November 10, 2017

Tum Jaise Logo ki Wajah se Bharat 2000 Saal Tak Gualam Raha , Jo Paise ke liye Apni Maa Behan aur Desh Ko Bech Dete Hai . Dictators ne isi Wajah se is desh ko Gulam banakar rakah , Tum Log Us time ke Jai Singh ho. — vivek pathak (@vivekpathak2) November 10, 2017

The world of social media brings with it a whole new set of dangers. Not only does it offer the so-called right to people to bash others political/personal view but also gives them a power of anonymity. From popular stars to starlets and socialites, nobody is spared here. And the recent addition to the list of stars being bullied by trolls is Ranveer Singh.The actor, who has been flaunting his old hairdo, which he sported for his role of Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati, decided to share another picture in the same hairstyle on Friday morning and captioned it “Losing my religion.”But little did he know he’d be trolled mercilessly on social media for writing this caption. Before we go any further, we must tell you that “Losing My Religion” is an iconic song by American rock-band REM.Check out the tweets:Padmavati, which tells the tale of the valour of Rajputs in the backdrop of the 1303 siege of Chittorgarh, is scheduled to release on December 1.