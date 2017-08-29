GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Won't Be Meeting The Chainsmokers During Their India Tour

Ranveer Singh will not be able to meet The Chainsmokers during their India tour next month due to prior commitments.

IANS

Updated:August 29, 2017, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Won't Be Meeting The Chainsmokers During Their India Tour
Image: Ranveer Singh and The Chainsmokers official Instagram
Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh will not be meeting American DJs The Chainsmokers during their India tour next month, his representative has said.

The Chainsmokers, consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, will be headlining the Indian leg of ULTRA Worldwide, an independent festival brand, which will be making its foray into the country with two Road To ULTRA Shows in Mumbai and Delhi, on September 7 and 8, in association with Percept Live.

There were reports that the organisers have approached the Befikre star for a candid chat session with the Grammy award-winning duo.

But a Yash Raj Films spokesperson said that Ranveer was unable to take it up due to his "prior commitments".

"While the organisers had approached Ranveer to be a part of the show, he hasn't taken it up due to prior commitments," said the spokesperson.

On the film front, he is busy with Padmavati, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mumbai Flooded Again; BMC Caught Napping Once Again

Mumbai Flooded Again; BMC Caught Napping Once Again

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.