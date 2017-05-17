Ranveer Singh's Ram-Lakhan Moment With Jackie Shroff Is Pure Gold

Ranveer Singh from this generation and Jackie Shroff from the previous one, have created quite a niche of their own. They can easily be regarded as two of the most power-packed actors Bollywood has ever seen - both onscreen and offscreen. Not just their energy but also their quirky attitude towards life, career and everything in between, are quite in sync with each with other.

The two were snapped together, laughing over some private joke, at a recent party. They don't really care what one says about them and they don't really bother what one sees in them. While the picture doesn't divulge many details, it makes clear that if these two ever star in a movie together, it'll surely be a one of its kind film!

It looks like one of those iconic behind-the-reel moments when two characters - Ram and Lakhan - each king in his own might, met and engaged in a friendly banter. Just that Ranveer replaced the original Lakhan, Anil Kapoor, and shared a fanboy moment with the latter. Quite interestingly, the reports of Ranveer stepping in the shoes of Lakhan in the remake of the cult classic Ram Lakhan have been doing the rounds of social media since quite some time. But no official announcement has been made yet.

When we performed to #Dhinadhindha @apnabhidu @ranveersingh #throwback #ahappyday #jackieshroff #ranveersingh A post shared by Diwaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) on May 15, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Is this new photo hinting at the reports being true? Well, only time will tell.