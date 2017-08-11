Rapper Chance Claims To Have Bigger Voice Than Trump

: Rapper Chance believes he has an influential voice in society in the US and has even boasted about having a larger platform than the current US President Donald Trump."I just have a larger platform than I have a bigger voice than Donald Trump, than literally anybody who works in politics," Chance said on a podcast."I can connect with people on the level of appealing as a person who is still being a citizen, as a person who does what he wants. But I have ideas on how to voice opinions and ideas that other people just don't have," he added, reports femalefirst.co.uk.The 24-year-old also stressed on the pressure hip-hip artists have where they have to project a "hard" persona.He did, however, acknowledge that the scenario is changing for black musicians like himself."I think there's just always been a quiet conversation and joke that if you're not hard, if you're not from an impoverished neighbourhood, if you're not certain constructs of a black stereotype, then you're not black," he said.