Rasika Dugal Signs New Film Reincarnation

: Actress Rasika Dugal has signed a film titled Reincarnation, which is about a man who thinks he is a reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi.The movie is based on a short film directed by Gaurav Bakshi. He had made a short film of the same name and now is making a feature film drawn on it. Produced by Hamara Movies marking their debut in film production, it also features Sanjay Mishra and Akshay Oberoi in the lead role.Rasika will be seen as a probable disciple of Mishra's on-screen character."I play a woman who is very aware of her sexuality and (as a friend described it) is 'casually brave'. The film is directed by Gaurav Bakshi and the basic premise of the film is an extension of his short film Reincarnation which is a story of a man who believes he is a reincarnation of Gandhi."When I read the script, what interested me most was that I couldn't place the film in any genre. The fact that I couldn't slot it into any category made it exciting for me," the actress said in a statement.