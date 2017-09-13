GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

We Bet You Can't Recognize This Actress Posing With Farah Khan

The popular actress' recent transformation is so distinct, that you’d want to do a double check to ensure you are looking at the same person.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2017, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Bet You Can't Recognize This Actress Posing With Farah Khan
Image: Farah Khan/Twitter account
There is no denying the fact that celebrities are expected to change appearances on a regular basis for their films. But what’s interesting to note is the commitment that actors show in undergoing drastic transformations.

The gorgeous Raveena Tandon’s recent transformation is so distinct, that you’d want to do a double check to ensure you are looking at the same popular actress.

Sporting a look which is exactly what Anil Kapoor was popular for in 90s, Raveena has proved this is indeed one of the drastic change in the recent times.




As evident from the photo, the actress can be seen sporting Anil’s signature moustache, a red shirt and a bouffant hairdo to complete the look. But what’s unmissable it the body hair she sports to do complete justice to Anil’s look.

Raveena, along with Ayushmann Khuranna met Farah Khan for a special episode for her show Lip Sing Battle. And Farah was quick to take to Twitter to share photos from the sets.

Farah shared the photo of Raveena with a caption that read, “GUESS Who??! Taking #LipSingBattle to another level!! Epic episode!!”

Next, she shared a selfie with guestsRaveena and Ayushmann and wrote, “Epic episode #lipsingbattle @officialraveenatandon @ayushmannk n a surprise guest!! Full madness.”

Epic episode #lipsingbattle @officialraveenatandon @ayushmannk n a surprise guest!! Full madness

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on



Those who have watched the films shot in 90s would remember that Raveena and Anil shared screen space in multiple films, including Gharwali Baharwali, Laadla, Bulandi.


#BhalaTumharaPoutMereSeZyaadaKaise !! Hahahahha #rollerhairlook #gettingready #funtime

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on






Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Japanese PM To Launch Bullet Train In Ahmedabad, Students Excited

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES