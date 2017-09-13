We Bet You Can't Recognize This Actress Posing With Farah Khan

Epic episode #lipsingbattle @officialraveenatandon @ayushmannk n a surprise guest!! Full madness A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

#BhalaTumharaPoutMereSeZyaadaKaise !! Hahahahha #rollerhairlook #gettingready #funtime A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

There is no denying the fact that celebrities are expected to change appearances on a regular basis for their films. But what’s interesting to note is the commitment that actors show in undergoing drastic transformations.The gorgeous Raveena Tandon’s recent transformation is so distinct, that you’d want to do a double check to ensure you are looking at the same popular actress.Sporting a look which is exactly what Anil Kapoor was popular for in 90s, Raveena has proved this is indeed one of the drastic change in the recent times.As evident from the photo, the actress can be seen sporting Anil’s signature moustache, a red shirt and a bouffant hairdo to complete the look. But what’s unmissable it the body hair she sports to do complete justice to Anil’s look.Raveena, along with Ayushmann Khuranna met Farah Khan for a special episode for her show Lip Sing Battle. And Farah was quick to take to Twitter to share photos from the sets.Farah shared the photo of Raveena with a caption that read, “GUESS Who??! Taking #LipSingBattle to another level!! Epic episode!!”Next, she shared a selfie with guestsRaveena and Ayushmann and wrote, “Epic episode #lipsingbattle @officialraveenatandon @ayushmannk n a surprise guest!! Full madness.”Those who have watched the films shot in 90s would remember that Raveena and Anil shared screen space in multiple films, including Gharwali Baharwali, Laadla, Bulandi.