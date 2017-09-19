Raza Murad, Rakhi Sawant to Reprise Ram Rahim Singh, Honeypreet Insan on Big Screen

Rape Convict Ram Rahim Singh’s undying love for film-making was evident from the extravaganza his back-to-back movies showcased. However his life changed after a CBI court in August 2017 last month sentenced him to 20 Years of Jail for raping two of his female disciples around two decades back. Ram Rahim Singh’s life is no less than a Bollywood Script in which the Baba who showcased himself as the Messenger of God – a Hero in front of thousands of his followers was actually a cheat, rapist and villain in disguise.If rumors are to be believed, a production house is all set to make a movie on the dhongi-baba’s lavish life and his rise to Self-proclaimed Prophecy to the shackles of Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, Haryana. And you’ll be amazed to know the star-cast. According to reports, actor Raza Muraad will essay the life of Ram Rahim Singh and actor Rakhi Sawant has been roped in to play Papa’s angel Honeypreet Insan – adopted daughter of Ram Rahim Singh.The movie is going to be directed by Ashutosh Mishra and Aijaz Khan will be seen playing the role of an investigation officer. As per the makers, Honeypreet Insan’s role in Ram Rahim Singh’s life was pivotal as she handled everything from his movie making to its promotions. As per Honeypreet Insan’s website she is touted as a multi-talented girl just like her papa Ram Rahim Singh. Singh has two biological daughters and one son, for whom no confirmation has come as yet that who will be playing their roles. However, Honeypreet Insan aka Priyanka Taneja’s role has been given to Rakhi Sawant who we are sure, if rumors come true, will essay the role effortlessly!