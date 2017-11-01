Have You Seen The Recent Photo of Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Yet?
In a recent photograph from the bash that has gone viral, the close friends can be seen partying together. And as expected, the photo has taken internet by storm.
Image: Ananyaa Panday/Instagram
What do you expect when BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey get together? A fun session, right? The star kids who often make headlines for the crackling chemistry they share with each other, got together for Ananya Pandey's birthday.
In the birthday-bash photo that has been circulated on social media, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana stunned in a black body-con outfit. Shanaya, (Sanjay-Maheep Kapoor daughter) teamed up a crop top with jeans. And Ananya looked gorgeous in a grey bling short outfit. Ananya, actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey daughter, will be attending Paris' high society charity event Le Bal in November.
Ananya Panday recently completed her graduation from Dhirubhai Ambani International High School.
As per rumors, she is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. Can’t wait to see the beautiful girl work her magic in the industry.
Even before entering Bollywood, she already has a fan page on Instagram with around 4000 followers.
Ananya is seen training under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, and could give competition to a new age Bollywood actresses with her looks.
As per the sources, she has also joined dance and acting classes for her Bollywood debut.
