Recent Photo of Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu Daughters Bella and Vienna Will Melt Your Heart
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu, who recently celebrated their twin daughters' first birthday bash, have often shared their most precious moments on social media.
Actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu at mumbai airport with their twins daughter. (Image: Yogen Shah)
In the recent photo that Karanvir and Teejay shared, both Bella and Vienna look adorable as they pose like thorough professionals. What's interesting is that the photo also features actress Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh Kohli, the cutest baby boy in Indian TV industry.
Karanvir and his wife Teejay became parents to twin baby girls on October 21 last year. Sidhu had delivered Bella and Vienna at her maternal home in Canada.
As reports had suggested then, Karanvir had taken a paternity break from his show Naagin 2 to be with his wife.
Bohra announced birth of twin daughters with a special message for his wife on his official Instagram account.
"I got the whole world in my hands" ⚫️ @bombaysunshine and me are still in a state of shock and disbelief that we have created 2 beautiful lives....I'm so thankful to God for sending these beautiful angels to us. I don't know why but I believe that they have been sent to us for higher purpose.....what it is? I don't know, but the force is literally very strong with these 2. They look at us with love and helplessness, when they cry, we know is either for milk or they just want to be held, and once we pick them up, it's so difficult to put them down.you just want to hold them and look at them and talk to them. When I put them on my chest to make them sleep they hold me with such embrace that I want to leave everything in the world abs just cater to their needs. I don't even know how I turned from a boy to a father....but this journey has just begun and I'm so looking fwd to these sleepless nights and daddy duty time. So my 2 princesses Youre twin Angels sent from up above, When you were born he set free a dove, Your endless love, a love so pure It's all I want, I want no more. Hold my hand and I'll never let go, Just hold my hand coz I love you so.
