Full house today at the #Bohraresidence @shweta.tiwari #reyansh @jignasa_ #miraan @bombaysunshine @twinbabydiaries @jessicamattu A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Part 4 of the @twinbabydiaries 1st birthday. @bombaysunshine #maheshbhai @seaprincessjuhu @chefjersonferns this couldn't have happened without you guys A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

We excitedly follow along when our celebrities step out in style with their kids, or share absolutely adorable photos of their bundles of joy.Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu, who recently celebrated their twin daughters' first birthday bash, have often shared their most precious moments on social media.In the recent photo that Karanvir and Teejay shared, both Bella and Vienna look adorable as they pose like thorough professionals. What's interesting is that the photo also features actress Shweta Tiwari's son Reyansh Kohli, the cutest baby boy in Indian TV industry.Karanvir and his wife Teejay became parents to twin baby girls on October 21 last year. Sidhu had delivered Bella and Vienna at her maternal home in Canada.As reports had suggested then, Karanvir had taken a paternity break from his show Naagin 2 to be with his wife.Bohra announced birth of twin daughters with a special message for his wife on his official Instagram account.