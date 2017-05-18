X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Reema Lagoo's Funeral: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kajol And Other Actors Pay Last Respects

News18.com

Updated: May 18, 2017, 3:45 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Reema Lagoo's Funeral: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kajol And Other Actors Pay Last Respects
Image: Yogen Shah

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight. Family and friends of the late actress were seen rushing to her home to pay their last respects. Reema became famous for portraying the "middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother" to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens. Actors including Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao, Kajol, Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar came to pay their last respects.

REEMALAGOOK1

Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Aashiqui, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Vastaav, Saajan, Rangeela, Kya Kehna, etc.

reemalagoofuneral6

reemalagoofuneral5

reemalagoofuneral4

reemalagoofuneral3

reemalagoofuneral2

reemalagoofuneral1

(All images by Yogen Shah)

First Published: May 18, 2017, 3:40 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.