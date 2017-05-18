DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Reema Lagoo's Funeral: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kajol And Other Actors Pay Last Respects
Image: Yogen Shah
Veteran actress Reema Lagoo breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), in Andheri west, where she was rushed shortly after midnight. Family and friends of the late actress were seen rushing to her home to pay their last respects. Reema became famous for portraying the "middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother" to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens. Actors including Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao, Kajol, Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar came to pay their last respects.
Reema was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Aashiqui, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya, Kal Ho Na Ho, Vastaav, Saajan, Rangeela, Kya Kehna, etc.
(All images by Yogen Shah)
