Rehearsed For 16 Days For Tamma Tamma Song: Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he rehearsed for 16 days for the popular Tamma Tamma song with Bollywoods dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene for the 1990 film Thanedaar.

IANS

Updated:September 15, 2017, 12:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he rehearsed for 16 days and was apprehensive before shooting for the popular Tamma Tamma song with Bollywoods dancing diva Madhuri Dixit-Nene for the 1990 film Thanedaar.

Sanjay appeared on TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6 to promote his forthcoming film Bhoomi.

After a contestant sang Sanjay's popular song Tamma Tamma, the actor got nostalgic and said: "I remember the time when I was asked to match steps with Madhuri Dixit while shooting for the song Tamma Tamma.

He added: "As soon as I found out I was so nervous because I dance like a crow and I had to perform alongside Madhuri who is known for her dancing. To perfect the steps, I rehearsed for 16 days straight. I was still apprehensive to perform but finally I did it."

The episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6 featuring Sanjay will be aired on Saturday on Zee TV.
