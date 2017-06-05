It was undoubtedly a great moment when popular actresses of Bollywood Rekha and Manisha Koirala shared a warm hug as they posed for photographs in Mumbai during the special screening of Dear Maya. The story of the film revolves around an old woman who starts living her life all over again in search of love after getting some love letters from a stranger.

For the uninitiated, the film Dear Maya marks the return of Manisha to the big screen after her hiatus.

The special screening saw the presence of several popular faces from the showbiz industry including Imtiaz Ali, Tabu, Sohail Khan and others.

But what caught our attention was the camaraderie that Manisha shared with veteran actress Rekha.

Going by their adorable photographs, Rekha and Manisha seem to share an amazing bond, which has a long history.