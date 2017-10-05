Released On Bail, Dileep Reinstated As Chief Of Exhibitors' Body

A day after being released on bail, Malayalam superstar Dileep was on Wednesday reinstated as President of the powerful body of film exhibitors. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of an actress.The decision was taken at a hurriedly called executive meeting of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) here on Wednesday. Antony Perumbavoor, who took over as FEUOK President in July after Dileep's arrest, told media persons later that the meeting decided to reinstate the superstar as chief of the film body that was formed in January, earlier this year.Around 5 p.m on Tuesday, Dileep was released on bail and drove to his home near here, after spending 85 days in judicial custody.Wednesday saw a stream of film personalities, including actors, producers and directors calling on Dileep, but the actor refused to speak to the media saying he did not have permission to speak to the press.The team of his blockbuster film Ram Leela, released last week, held a small celebration at his home.He, along with his actress wife Kavya Madhavan, called on his counsel Raman Pillai to convey their thanks for securing him bail in the fifth attempt.Meanwhile, with Dileep out on bail, the police probe team which was getting ready to file the charge-sheet in the case, on Wednesday decided to defer it.Now all eyes are on the actors' body -- Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) -- which soon after Dileep's arrest decided to suspend him from the body and also removed him as its treasurer.Miffed by the actor walking out on bail, the recently-formed Women in Cinema Collective, led by Dileep's former wife and actress Manju Warrier, in their Facebook post said on Wednesday that even as the law was taking its course, they were fully behind their fellow actress, who underwent painful moments when she was abducted."We will be with her all the more strongly in her pursuit for justice," the post read.The abduction of the popular actress took place in February when she was on way from Thrissur to Kochi.She was forcibly taken around in her vehicle and allegedly molested for about two hours before being dumped near an actor-director's home.The key accused -- Pulsar Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction -- were arrested a week later. After their questioning, police unearthed a conspiracy angle in the abduction and arrested Dileep.