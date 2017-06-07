Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha created a polarisation of sorts in the minds of viewers. Some loved it and some loathed it, but Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's performance managed to impress the audience and critics alike. The film is as much remembered for its intriguing story-telling as much as it's for its breathtaking locales and AR Rahman's soothing music.

Ali, who recently made his Instagram debut, decided to treat fans with some throwback pictures from Tamasha sets.

In one of the pictures, both Ranbir and Deepika, are striking a candid pose in front of a mirror at a metro station. Another one has Ranbir posing with his younger self from the film and that both are wearing the same uniform makes the picture more adorable.

In another photo, Ranbir can be seen pushing Deepika on a trolly in a hotel lobby.

Apart from crew pictures, Ali also shared some other pictures from the shooting days wherein Ranbir and Deepika were all smiles as they posed with the chefs.

Quite interestingly, each of Ali's films, has characters and stories that real people identify with - confused, battling their inner demons and searching for their soul - and that's probably one of the main reasons why Tamasha struck a chord with many from the younger generation.

In other pictures that were shared on the official account of Tamasha some time back, one could see different characters through the eyes of Ali.

From our shoot in Corsica... Video link is in the bio :) #ImtiazAli #RanbirKapoor @deepikapadukone #ARRahman #SajidNadiadwala #Tamasha #Tamasha27thNovember A post shared by Tamasha (@tamashaofficial) on Nov 23, 2015 at 4:43am PST