'Reluctant' Aaradhya Finally Agrees To Come Out To Greet The Well Wishers: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who regularly greets his fans on every Sunday outside his house, was joined by his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan this time. He says the little one was "reluctant" about the experience.

Amitabh shared a few photographs of Aaradhya during the fan meet on his official blog on Sunday night.

"And the reluctant little one finally agrees to come out to greet the well wishers… but is disturbed by the crowds and admits she was a little afraid to be up there… her main attraction being her new pet the stray cat whom she has named ‘salt pepper'," the 74-year-old wrote.

He also shared a photograph of Aaradhya playing with her new pet. However, Amitabh said he is not fond of cats.

"She (Aaradhya) asked me to pet it and I told her I did not like cats, so she was surprised that I did not... there is another one she said… her sister... The cat's sister... And wondered if I would consider liking the sister... I said no... I think I lost out a number of brownie points from her today," he wrote.

Amitabh is currently shooting for 102 Not Out in which he will be seen playing a 102-year-old man.