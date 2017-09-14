From slimming down to get into the skin of the character or bulking up to sport an almost gladiator-esque physique, celebrities often make headlines for the manner in which they change their shape drastically. And one celebrity who has shocked many with his dramatic transformation is Ajay Nagrath.Ajay Nagrath, still remembered for playing Chintu in popular show Shriman Shrimati, was known by his physique.And as he mentioned in one of his interviews, he was also nicknamed as couch potato.But his amazing transformation will inspire the lazy generation to lose weight and work on their health and physique.Well, like all other teenagers Ajay was also a lazy kid who loved watching TV and eating junkfood all the time.During these years, he was also invited on the show Biggest Loser Jeetega wherein contestants were paid to lose weight.He lost around 60 kg and was successful in reducing his weight to 82 kg.Once the show ended, he put on weight because of his inability to control his eating habits. However, soon he realised that gaining weight is not going to take him anywhere and he should start working on his personality and weight.It was then that he began gyming and took help from a trainer and nutritionist to help him lose weight.Going by his recent photos, he has clearly reduced his weight and made everyone proud of his amazing transformation.Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Pankaj in popular show CID.