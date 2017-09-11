Remember Niki Aneja Walia aka Dr Simran? This Is What She Looks Like Now
Image: A YouTube grab of Astitva Ek Prem Kahani
It has been over a decade since popular actress Niki Aneja Walia’s show Astitva-Ek prem kahaani went off air. But Niki continues to be remembered for the ease and perfection with which she pulled off her role as Dr Simran Mathur.
Image: Yogen Shah
For the unversed, the actress - who married UK based Sunny Walia - now lives in London and is a mother of 2 adorable twins – Sean and Sabrina. The actress, who made an acting comeback by essaying the role of Pankaj Kapur’s wife in Shaandaar, was recently spotted at an awards function. And as expected, she looked as stunning as ever.
Image: Yogen Shah
In one of her interviews to TOI, the actress stated that she doesn’t have any plans to move back permanently to India.
“I don't think I want to move back permanently; I would rather my kids not be uprooted. I can go back and forth as much as needed. My support back home is very strong, so I am confident of managing well on both fronts,’ she had said.
On being asked for her perspective on how daayan-naagin continue to dominate the scenario on TV, she said such concepts will always exists.
"Like I said, these things have always been there. But I have always been offered sensitive and sensible characters. India has a huge population and the makers and channels have to cater to all. Hence saas-bahus, daayan-naagins and off-beat programmes will exist together,: she replied in the same interview.
Image: Yogen Shah
