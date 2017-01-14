As fans across the globe mourned veteran actor Alan Rickman's death last year today. Fans around the world will always remember him as Severus Snape- a character that Rickman immortalized in the popular 'Harry Potter' movies. Perhaps one of the most important characters in JK Rowling's series, Rickman made Snape almost an extension of him, or so fans believed.

A character that epitomized the real meaning of 'true love', Rickman's performance struck a chord with an entire generation. If Rowling had created Snape, Rickman gave the character life. So strong was his persona as Snape, that when the news of his death trickled in, most people mourned the loss of Snape. And that perhaps was Rickman's biggest achievement as an actor, that he was able to make Snape an extension of himself.

On the first death anniversary of the legendary actor, here is a look at the some of the important scenes of Severus Snape from the the eight 'Harry Potter' movies.