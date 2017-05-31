Remembering Dasari Narayan Rao: Films That Celebrate His Legacy

Veteran actor and filmmaker and former Union Minister Dasari Narayan Rao is credited with directing more than one hundred and fifty feature films in a variety of different genres. The multifaceted filmmaker, who also holds the Limca World Records for directing the most number of films, breathed his last on May 30. Though he is no more with us but his films will always be remembered by his fans. Here’s a quick lowdown on some of his great works…

Tata Manavadu(1972)

This was Dasari Narayan Rao's first directorial venture. The film paired comedian Raja Babu opposite the Guinness record holding actress Vijaya Nirmala together. The film was declared a super hit and also completed its silver jubilee at the box office. Anubandham Atmiyata Anta Oka Bootakam is still remembered for its soulful music.

Balipeetam(1975)

It is based on the popular novel written by Muppala Ranganayakamma of the same name. The film revolves around the theme of difficulties in inter-caste marriage. The film ran for more than 100 days in two centres.

Gorintaku(1979)

This family sentimental film directed by Rao featured Shobhan Babu, Savitri and Sujatha in the lead. The film fetched Filmfare Best Director Award in Telugu for Rao in 1979. The title song Gorinta Poochindi Komma Lekunda featuring Savitri is still considered one of the most remembered songs from the film.

Premabhishekam(1981)

The film starred Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and Sridevi in the lead roles. The film portrayed the journey of a cancer patient sacrificing his love in order to keep her happy. The film successfully completed 100 days in theatres. All the songs from the film are considered blockbuster.

Meghasandesham(1982)

The film was remarkable for Akkineni Nageshwar Rao as it was his 200th film. The film received a lot of critical acclaim at the 1983 Cannes Film Festival and Moscow Film festivals. The film also received four National Awards which includes National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.

Bobbili Puli(1982)

This film written and directed by Rao starred NTR and Sridevi as the lead couple. The film was remade in Hindi as Zakhmi Sher with Jeetendra. In 2011, Nadamuri Balakrishna paid tribute to his father NTR by playing the lead in Parama Veera Chakra which too was written and directed by Dasari Rao.

Aaj Ka M.L.A Ram Avtar(1984)

It was a remake of Rao's Telugu film MLA Yedukondalu. This was the first outing of Rajesh Khanna and Rao together. The film grossed around Rs 2 crore at the box office.

Mamagaru(1991)

The film was a remake of Tamil film Naan Padicha Mappillai. Rao's portrayal of the character of simpleton Satheya fetched him the Nandi Award for Best Actor in 1991. The film was later remade into Kannada as Muddina Mavva in 1993.

Osey Ramulamma(1997)

The film starred 'The Lady Superstar' Vijayshanti who essayed the role of Ramulamma, a rape victim who later on turns into a Naxalite. Rao played the role of the Naxal leader Komranna along with writing and directing the film.

Kante Koothurne Kanu(1998)

The film received the National Award Special Mention Feature Film. This film starred Rao along with Ramya Krishna and Jayasudha. The film was later remade into Kannada as Hetthare Heranne Herrabekku in 2007.