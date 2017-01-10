Remembering Debbie Reynolds: Singing In The Rain Returns to US Theaters On January 15

Los Angeles Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds' celebrated film "Singin' in the Rain" will be back on the silver screens for limited engagement, weeks after her death.

The 1952 musical will be screened on January 15 and January 18 in theatres across the United States of America, as the first movie in TCM Big Screen Classics series this year, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The Stanley Donen-Gene Kelly directed film was scheduled to be re-released as preparations were in full-swing to celebrate its 65th anniversary this year. In wake of deaths of Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, these screenings are likely to bear an elegiac feel.

However, this is also a chance for cinema lovers to pay their respects to the Hollywood legend.

Reynolds had passed away from intracerebral haemorrhage on December 28, 2016, a day after the death of Fisher, who suffered a massive heart attack mid-air.