Remembering George Michael: 10 Iconic Songs of the Popstar

George Michael, who has died aged 53, was a teenage heartthrob turned superstar singer-songwriter whose smooth vocals belied a personal life shadowed by drug problems and heartbreak. As one-half of boy band Wham! and then as a solo artist, he created some of the biggest hits of the 1980s including Careless Whisper and Faith, selling over 100 million records in a career spanning nearly four decades.

In recent years, he was rarely seen in public, hitting the headlines more often for a series of bizarre accidents, some linked to drugs, than for his music.

Michael was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou to a Greek Cypriot father and English mother in north London in 1963. He met Andrew Ridgeley at high school and the pair went on to form Wham! in 1981. With their good looks, perma-tans, highlighted hair and hedonistic image, the duo captured the go-getting spirit of the age and fast became one of Britain's biggest pop acts with hits like Club Tropicana and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

Remembering the pop icon of 1980's, listen to some of his most popular tracks that ruled the charts in 80's and 90's.