Remembering Roger Moore: 7 Of His James Bond Performances

The world is currently mourning the demise of the acting legend and philanthropist Sir Roger Moore. He has essayed a variety of roles in his acting career which includes playing the role of a British spy, James Bond. Down here is a list that features one of his most remembered performance as James Bond.

Live and Let Die (1973)

This was the first Bond movie in which Roger Moore starred as the lead by filling in the shoes of Sean Connery. It is also the eighth film in the James Bond franchise. The film is also best remembered for featuring an African-American Bond girl for the time ever in a Bond movie as his romantic interest. The film is adapted from Ian Fleming's novel of the same name. The screenplay writer Tom Mankiewicz made some changes to suit Moore's persona by giving more comedy scenes and a light-hearted approach to Bond.

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

This was the second film in which Roger Moore played James Bond. This was the fourth and final film to be directed by Guy Hamilton. The film borrowed one of its primary themes from the 1973 energy crisis. During that time martial arts was a rage and therefore a lot of kung fu scenes were added in the film. The Swedish model Britt Ekland was cast as the leading Bond girl.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Though the film borrows its title from Ian Fleming's novel The Spy Who Loved Me, it does not feature any of the novel's elements. The film paired him opposite Barbara Bach who played the role of Anya Amasova, an attractive yet dangerous Russian agent. Curd Jurgens played the main antagonist, the shipping tycoon and anarchist Karl Stromberg who has plans of destroying the world and recreating a new civilisation underwater. It is considered as one of the best performances by Roger Moore in the series. The film's premier was attended by Princess Anne.

Moonraker (1979)

The initial plans included of filming For Your Eyes Only but instead, this title from Ian's novel was chosen due to the rising popularity of science fiction genre caused by the success of Star Wars. The plot involves James Bond investigating the theft of a space shuttle along with the CIA agent and astronaut Dr Holly Goodhead ( played by Lois Chiles) which leads them to Hugo Drax (played by Michael Lonsdale), an industrialist who plans to kill all humans in order to start producing his own superior species.

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

This film brought back The Bond franchise to a much more realistic approach especially after the last release of the film series. This was the directorial debut of John Glen who was earlier an editor in three Bond films. This film saw the return of its protagonist James Bond to more serious roots. In the film, Bond is sent to retrieve the stolen missile command system and is tried to be deceived by Melina Havelock ( played by Carole Bouquet), who is set out to avenge her parent's death and Aristotle Kristatos (played by Julian Glover) who is initially shown as his friend but is later revealed to be the main antagonist.

Octopussy (1983)

The film's plot has hardly been inspired by the short story Octopussy except for some scenes and a title character's background. This is the only Bond film that has been named after a female character Octopussy, played by the talented actress Maud Adams who is a wealthy businesswoman as well as a jewel smuggler. The film's plot revolves around Bond who has been assigned the task of investigating and identifying the identity of the seller who has killed the British agent 009 and it also leads him to encounter the wealthy Afghan prince, Kamal Khan (played by Louis Jourdan) and his associate, Octopussy along the way.

A View To A Kill (1985)

This was the last film in which Roger Moore starred in the leading role of James Bond. This was also the first Bond film to premiere Outside UK. Moore went to star to say that it was least favourite Bond film. The film's screenplay was completely original. In this film, Bond has to fight against Max Zorin(played by Christopher Walken), a psychotic industrialist who plans to destroy California's Silicon Valley.