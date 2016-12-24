Remembering The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi On His 92nd Birth Anniversary
A file photo of Mohammed Rafi.
Born on December 24, 1924, legendary singer Mohammad Rafi began his singing career by chanting the notes that a 'fakir' (Muslim saint) sung in his village.
Rafi remains one of India's greatest singers who lent his voice to Bollywood megastars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra and Dev Anand in his career as a successful playback artist.
He died of a heart attack in Mumbai on July 31, 1980. Rafi was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1967. He has numerous hit songs to his credit including several duets with famous playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.
Working with music directors like OP Nayyar, Laxmikant Pyarelal and RD Burman, Rafi delivered some evergreen hits. In a career spanning 35 years, Rafi has a wide range of songs to his credit, from classical to patriotic, mellow love songs to highly peppy numbers, qawwalis, ghazals and bhajans. Rafi trained under Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan, Pandit Jiwanlal Matto and Firoze Nizami.
From romantic songs to peppy dance numbers; here are 15 of his most-loved songs from the man who gave Indian cinema 40 golden years of haunting melodies.
Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye
Dekhi Zamaane Ki Yaari
Kya Hua Tera Vaada
Chaudhavi Ka Chand Ho
Gulaabi Aankhein
Din Dhal Jaaye
Dil Ka Bhawar Kare Pukaar
Tere Mere Sapne
Tumne Mujhe Dekha
Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki Hai
Tareef Karu Kya Uski
Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujhpar
Maine Poocha Chand Se
Khoya Khoya Chand
Jaanu Meri Jaan
Recommended For You
- being humanWatch: Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Syria Kids 'The True Heroes'
- A LegendIndian Scout Sixty Review: The Smallest From the Legend Doesn't Disappoint
- Partner ContentMannequin Challenge: Glimpse of Honor's Upcoming Smartphone
- ClassicsRemembering The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi On His 92nd Birth Anniversary
- *Fab India*I Love India: Brie Larson Wears A Kurta And Flaunts It On Instagram