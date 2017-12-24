Remembering The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi On His 93rd Birth Anniversary

Born on December 24, 1924, legendary singer Mohammad Rafi began his singing career by chanting the notes that a 'fakir' (Muslim saint) sung in his village.Rafi remains to be remembered as one of India's greatest singers who lent his voice to Bollywood megastars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor, Dharmendra and Dev Anand in his career as a successful playback artist.He died of a heart attack in Mumbai on July 31, 1980. Rafi was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1967. He has numerous hit songs to his credit including several duets with famous playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.Working with music directors like OP Nayyar, Laxmikant Pyarelal and RD Burman, Rafi delivered some evergreen hits. In a career spanning 35 years, Rafi has a wide range of songs to his credit, from classical to patriotic, mellow love songs to highly peppy numbers, qawwalis, ghazals and bhajans. Rafi trained under Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan, Pandit Jiwanlal Matto and Firoze Nizami.His song Chaudhvi Ka Chand won Rafi his first-ever Filmfare award in 1960 which was followed by five more wins. In 1967, he was honoured with the Padma Shri and later in 1977, he was feted with the National Award for Kya Hua Tera Wada.From romantic songs to peppy dance numbers; here's a playlist of the most-loved songs from the man who gave Indian cinema 40 golden years of haunting melodies.