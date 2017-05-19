The demise of Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo has left the entire film fraternity in deep shock. The actress, 59, died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Thursday. Many of them paid their last respects to the veteran actress yesterday while the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to mourn the demise.

In her career spanning over four decades, Lagoo worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and earned the title of Bollywood's favourite mother. One of her most memorable roles, however, is that from the much-loved 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!! wherein she played a mother to Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane.

Renuka Shahane took to Facebook, shared some beautiful black and white photographs and also penned down a heartfelt note in remembrance of the late actress.

Recalling the first time they met, she wrote, "Reema Tai....the first time I met you, many, many years before I got to work with you in films, was at your home. You had made amazing "matkichi usal". I couldn't take my eyes off you.....you were so beautiful. Then I saw you on stage...." Savita Damodar Paranjape" " Ghar Tighancha Hava"....you were outstanding.....what an immensely powerful actress you were on stage! I was in awe of you....a huge fan. I wouldn't have imagined I would get the opportunity to work with you a few years down the line."

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun....I played your daughter. I would joke with you that I wasn't suited to play your daughter since you are so beautiful...."मी नक्कीच looks department मध्ये Anupam Kher वर गेल्ये". You would laugh full throatedly at this comment, slap me playfully and say "काहीतरीच काय!," she wrote.

She further remembered the time when they used to share tiffins and make-up rooms and how Lagoo was always protective towards her. "If an actor became too friendly you would help me get out of any such situation.....I could spend hours watching you get ready. Though you would want to get ready as fast as possible because you didn't much care for spending time on make-up. You didn't need it much because you were naturally so beautiful."

She cited the incidence when she turned a photographer just to capture the natural beauty of Lagoo. "Once I got my camera and asked your permission to click your photos in black & white.....you were a bit embarrassed but allowed me to experiment with what I wanted to do....I wanted to take a picture of you in the mirror.....You were thrilled with the photos....but they didn't do justice to your beauty.....And the Hindi films you did didn't do your immense talent justice....and life hasn't been just in snatching you away so early!"

"I'm sharing the black & white photos I clicked with a very heavy heart.....the last thing I wanted was to share them as an obit to you. Rest in eternal peace my beautiful Reematai," she signed off.