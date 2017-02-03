Director: Paul WS Anderson

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, William Levy and Iain Glen

The already juiced out Resident Evil series has finally met its end with Resident Evil: Final Chapter. Milla Jovovich’s final appearance as Alice promised a lot of action directed towards a befitting closure. After five instalments with nearly the same crux - one expected something different in the final chapter but alas makers failed to deliver the anticipated thrilling experience.

Alice's last outing as a T-virus infected being come to a halt as she gets to know about a cure that can save the last 4000 people remaining on the surface of the earth. It all comes back to where it all began 10 years ago, The Hive. On her way to the cure, she meets some old friends and the man responsible for the apocalypse- Dr Alexander Isaacs. Makers made sure to induce a sense of nostalgia for the ardent fans who have been following the series since 2002.

The action sequences are borrowed from the previous films and various situations remind you of other post-apocalyptic films, notably Mad-Max Fury Road. Hollywood has a set pattern of these films which it really needs to break now. Another inconvenience in the film is its sound mixing. Action sequences are deafening and even a fax machine printer sounds like a screeching Pterodactyl.

A few individual scenes of combat are undeniably exciting, and Jovovich once again impresses with her stunts. However, overall, the repetitiveness and occasional incoherence of the nonstop action leave the audience exhausted for all the wrong reasons.

Interestingly, third instalment Resident Evil: Extinction released in 2007 was declared as the final film of the franchise. It would have been better if that had been the end because the treatment was still fresh and it is always good to end things on a high note where the fans also can make their own theories. However, in order to cash in the popularity, the makers stretched it beyond repair and now let's hope this truly is the end of boring, juice-less and bland film-series. Although, the makers have left the film at a point, leaving hopes for further expansion (oh no!)

It is time for everyone involved with the franchise to really, truly and absolutely call it a day and let Alice go. The final chapter offers a powerless punch to a dried out series, ironically, much to everybody's relief.

Rating: 2/5