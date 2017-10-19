Reynolds, Jackman Being Eyed for Pokemon Film

A bevy of A-list actors like Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson are being eyed for the Pokemon movie.The project was first announced last year amid the rising popularity of the game "Pokemon GO" that made players chase down the virtual pocket monsters in real life using GPS. Titled Detective Pikachu, it is being directed by Rob Letterman.According to The Hashtag Show, the makers of the film are eyeing the actors, reports aceshowbiz.com.Reynolds's last big screen appearance was Life and The Hitman's Bodyguard earlier this year. He will next reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 2 which is scheduled to come out on June 1, 2018. He may also return for X-Force.Jackman was last seen on the big screen in comic book adaptation Logan. It marked his final appearance as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. His next projects include musical dramatize The Great Showman and comedy drama The Front Runner.Wahlberg did Transformers: The Last Knight. He will next star in comedy Daddy's Home 2 and crime thriller All the Money in the World. He also has a TV show called Wahlburgers which stars his family including brother Donnie Wahlberg.Johnson will soon be seen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle after his movies The Fate of the Furious and Baywatch. His next projects include Rampage, Skyscraper and Fighting with My Family.The former wrestler has also been signed on an untitled Fast and Furious spin-off that will focus on his character Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. The movie is due in 2019, pushing back the next Fast and Furious installment.