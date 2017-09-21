Ribbon Teaser: Kalki Koechlin, Sumeet Vyas Bring Quite a Relatable Love Story To Screen

Kalki Koechlin, the queen of unconventional cinema and Sumeet Vyas, the king of web series have united for an out-of-the-box love story titled Ribbon.Kalki took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, "We tease you with the #RibbonTeaser! @RibbonTheFilm."The teaser begins with Sumeet trying to calm the visibly irritated and pregnant Kalki. And if the teaser is anything to go by, the film looks like a relatable take on modern-day relationships and the daily-life arguments a couple indulges in.Directed and co-written by Rakhee Sandilya, the film features an interesting relationship between the two and takes us through their life's knotty turns and loose ends. How they stick together, tolerate each other and still stay madly in love with each other is what the film will be about.The film is all set to release on November 3.