Ever since the teaser of Ribbon has been unveiled, there has been a certain excitement surrounding the flawed yet relatable story of the two characters.Starring Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas in key roles, the film has been directed by Rakhee Sandilya.The trailer, just like the teaser, begins with Sumeet trying to calm a visibly irritated Kalki. A few laughs, tears and fights later, we see a baby girl being born. How the two deal with the unexpected pregnancy and balance their personal and professional lives is what the film is all about.The main theme, as suggested by the makers, is that love isn't always gold and that it's all about "sticking together through life's knotty turns and loose ends."And for the ones aversed with the web series Permanent Roommates, featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, it'll only feel as if Kalki is Sumeet's new roommate.It'll be interesting to see how the queen of unconventional cinema and the king of web series world jam together.