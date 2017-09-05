Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Make Their Relationship Public at Venice Film Festival
The two have been dating for over a year and now the duo made quite a statement at the world premiere of Ali's film, Victoria and Abdul.
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the new 'official' couple in the town and we couldn't get enough of this talented pair. The actors have now come public with their otherwise hush-hush relationship. The two have been dating for over a year and now the duo made quite a statement at the world premiere of Ali's film, Victoria and Abdul.
Richa wrapped up her shoot and work commitments and flew down to Venice to be by Ali's side on his big day of the premiere. While Ali left for Venice on Friday night, Richa flew down a day later as she was shooting for her upcoming television show.
The actress took to Instagram to share her happiness on Ali's success. She wrote, "Couldn't be more proud ❤️!!! @alifazal9 ! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film !✨😍"
Credit: @Richa Chadha
They walked down the red carpet together at the official media event, thus confirming the news. They have known each other for over four years but have been dating officially for the past period of a little over a year now. Ali and Richa worked together in Fukrey and well be seen sharing the screen again in Fukrey Returns.
They walked down the red carpet together at the official media event, thus confirming the news. They have known each other for over four years but have been dating officially for the past period of a little over a year now. Ali and Richa worked together in Fukrey and well be seen sharing the screen again in Fukrey Returns.
