Richa Chadha Promises a Laughter Riot With Fukrey Returns

Richa Chadha has never let her audience down when it comes to her performances. In 2017 across the entertainment platforms Richa has left no stone unturned, be it films, digital and even television. We all have seen and enjoyed Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey and now Richa is back with her character, reprising the sassy role. Bholi has caught the boys and it's time to seek revenge in Fukrey Returns.We will get to see more of them and the entire chaos all over again with a new twist. Richa says that she is very happy to be a part of this venture, she further adds, "Over the past 4 years, we have all become great friends. That energy translates on to the screen. The shoot was so much fun, I was sad when it ended. Now I am looking forward to connecting with the gang for the promotions. The first part was a surprise hit since we were all newcomers. I am certain this time we will recreate the success of part one because people are eagerly waiting for this film."Fukrey Returns is an upcoming comedy sequel to 2013 film Fukrey. The first part tickled the funny bone of the audiences and again with its sequel the makers and cast promise to not let the viewers down. The cast remains the same which included Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh, Priya Anand and Pulkit Samrat and of course our Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha.