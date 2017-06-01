Richa Chadha to Feature in International Documentary on Sustainable Living

Richa Chadha has established herself as a versatile actress and has been recognised internationally for her talent. Several of her movies have gone to international film festivals and she has been a part of two esteemed international juries in Marrakech and Japan Film Festivals.

The actress will be seen in an Indo- American movie Love Sonia before the year ends. She has also been approached to be featured in a documentary on sustainable living in modern cities. The documentary has been made by AUM Films, that has previously collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio for an acclaimed documentary on the environment titled Cowspiracy.

DiCaprio has been a vocal environmentalist. Beside mentioning climate change in his Oscar acceptance speech, he has also produced documentaries on global warming including the much talked about film Before the Flood. Richa will also help in research while talking about the cause and lending her voice in the documentary.

Speaking on her association Richa says," I have always been a person that believes in going green. Farmers suicides have claimed more lives than terror attacks in the past decade. The cost of food grains has gone up manifold. We have to address the problem of sustainability and climate change. I am always happy to collaborate on issues that affect the environment and our well-being as a race"