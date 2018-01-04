Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban Now Has A Drink To Its Name

Dishes and drinks named after Bollywood celebrities have always been a trend in India. Several food joints and hotspots across the country have adopted the idea of etching popularity of actors and their characters in one form or other. Previously, there have been dishes named after Sanjay Dutt served as Chicken Sanju Baba in a Mumbai restaurant, a special restaurant called Bhaijaanz was earlier opened as a stand-alone restaurant in Mumbai, a Cocktail served in Oman as Shoabtini dedicated to Akshay Kumar, and many more.The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Richa Chadha. A popular lounge in Mumbai has come up with a cocktail named after Richa's popular character Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey franchise.The cocktail has been named as Bholi Bhali Punjaban. The drink is infused with litchi fruit juice and will be offered to the patrons in a customised bottle with Bholi’s image.When asked Richa she said, "I am happy that this iconic character Bholi Punjaban will make people happy. I thought it was a great idea from the folks at Truu Tramm Trunk. I am flattered"A sequel to 2012 released Fukrey, Fukrey Returns tasted success within a week of its release and certain phrases and characters have become a part of the everyday lingo of the North-Indian belt.