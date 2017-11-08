Ricky Martin Dedicates Charity Award to Puerto Rican Residents

: Singer Ricky Martin has dedicated his Corazon Latino Award to the residents of Puerto Rico, as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.The 45-year-old singer received the award at 2017's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina for his work in helping the victims of the natural disaster, reported Femalefirst."This award is not for me. I dedicate it to those who I believe are the are real stars: to all those volunteers that have worked so hard, to all those people who have come to the light. They are the real heroes that nobody knew. Since the hurricane, they have been present and have worked hard 24 hours a day to bring comfort and hope to the victims. We will continue this fight."This is a commitment for many years to come, because, unfortunately, we were hit very hard. We have had the opportunity to create great alliances with big corporations that have helped to bring aid to the victims of the hurricane," Martin said.The singer added that he wants to do all he can to help Puerto Rico get back on its feet as soon as possible.