1-min read

Ridley Scott Feels He Is Too Dangerous For Star Wars Films

The "Alien: Covenant" director was asked in an interview whether Scott would ever make a "Star Wars" movie.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2017, 9:06 AM IST
(Image: AP)
London: Director Ridley Scott has said that Disney will never allow him to helm a Star Wars movie as he feels he is "too dangerous" for it.

The Alien: Covenant director was asked in an interview whether Scott would ever make a Star Wars movie.

"No, no. I'm too dangerous for that," Scott told Vulture.

"Because I know what I'm doing. I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself," he added.

He also said his years of experience would not fit Disney's trend of enlisting new and rising directors.

"When you get a guy who's done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him USD 180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever. It's stupid," he said.

"You know what the reshoots cost? Millions! Millions. You can get me for my fee, which is heavy, but I'll be under budget and on time. This is where experience does matter, it's as simple as that," he added.
