Ridley Scott to Start Working on Alien: Covenant Sequel Soon

London: Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott will start shooting for the Alien: Covenant sequel within the next 14 months. The 79-year-old director has already started working on the story, reported Femalefirst.

The filmmaker revived the Alien franchise he created with his original 1979 sci-fi horror movie with 2012 prequel "Prometheus" and the follow-up to that film is out this month.

"We're writing (a sequel) now, as we speak. I'll be filming that within 14 months," Scott said.

The latest installment in the franchise Alien: Covenant is based on a team aboard a colony ship who discover an uncharted paradise but all is not what it seems and the crew soon find themselves fighting for survival as the deadly Xenomorph creatures attack them