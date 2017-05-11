X
Ridley Scott to Start Working on Alien: Covenant Sequel Soon
(Image: AP)
London: Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott will start shooting for the Alien: Covenant sequel within the next 14 months. The 79-year-old director has already started working on the story, reported Femalefirst.
The filmmaker revived the Alien franchise he created with his original 1979 sci-fi horror movie with 2012 prequel "Prometheus" and the follow-up to that film is out this month.
"We're writing (a sequel) now, as we speak. I'll be filming that within 14 months," Scott said.
The latest installment in the franchise Alien: Covenant is based on a team aboard a colony ship who discover an uncharted paradise but all is not what it seems and the crew soon find themselves fighting for survival as the deadly Xenomorph creatures attack them
First Published: May 11, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
