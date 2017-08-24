GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rihanna Buys Mansion in Hollywood Hills for $6.8 Million

Singer Rihanna has supposedly bought $6.8 million house in the Hollywood Hills.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2017, 5:57 PM IST
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
Los Angeles: Singer Rihanna has reportedly bought a house in the Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million.

The contemporary style estate sits on close to a half-acre overlooking the Sunset Strip here, reports eonline.com.

Rihanna was last reported to have purchased a Pacific Palisades home for $12 million in 2012 but took up residence in an undisclosed location sometime between 2014 and 2016.

Rihanna also owns a beachfront property in her native Barbados, which she reportedly bought in 2013 for $22 million.
