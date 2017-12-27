GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rihanna's 21-Year old Cousin Shot Dead

Rihanna, 29, posted a series of photographs of Alleyne on Instagram, indicating that she had just spent Christmas with him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2017, 4:15 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Rihanna


Bridgetown: Singer Rihanna's 21-year-old cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot to death here.

Alleyne died on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Rihanna, 29, posted a series of photographs of Alleyne on Instagram, indicating that she had just spent Christmas with him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"RIP cousin. Can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms," Rihanna wrote.



"Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body! Love you always man," she added.

The eight-time Grammy award winner ended the post saying: "End gun violence".

Alleyne was walking through a track in the St Michael's area of Barbados around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when he was approached by a man and shot several times. The man then fled the scene and has not been identified.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle but succumbed to his injuries.
