If there is any actress who has made the task of capturing the unconditional love, sacrifice, struggles that come with being a mother look incredibly easy, it is Reema Lagoo. Whether it was TV shows or films, her realistic portrayal of a mother has filled our homes with tears and laughter throughout the years. The veteran actress, who breathed her last on April 18, has several memorable roles to her credit. Here’s a quick lowdown on some of the most unforgettable roles:

Maine Pyar Kiya:

Image: A YouTube grab

Lagoo, who will be remembered as the favourite Rajshree mother, played a doting mom to Salman Khan for the first time in Maine Pyar Kiya. A 1989 Indian musical romantic film, which was written and directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, featured Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in key roles.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Image: A YouTube grab

She fits into the role of a typical middle class mother with absolute ease. While we all remember her for being the endearing mother to Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane in the film, she also made the concept of shy ‘samdhan’ really cool.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Image: A YouTube grab

Remembered as the family love fest much in consonance with what the viewers had already seen in Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! she does a Keykai by asking stepson Vivek to do his brothers out of the family wealth.

Vaastav

Image: A YouTube grab

Lagoo played mother to gangster Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav. The actress won her fourth Filmfare award for a realistic portrayal of a mother who kills her own son.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Image: A YouTube grab

It is never easy for a mother to see her child die, but Lagoo gave a compelling performance in the film.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Image: A YouTube grab

Even though the film focused on Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol chemistry, Lagoo was successful in being remembered for her performance as Kajol’s mother. Even though she wants her daughter Kajol to wed Salman Khan, she is fully aware of her feelings for Shah Rukh Khan.

Jis Desh Mein Gangaa Rehta Hai

Image: A YouTube grab

The film which offered laughs, tears and emotions, also focused on the mother-son relationship. When Ganga (Govinda), a village simpleton decides to go back to his real parents, Lagoo just can’t contain her emotions.