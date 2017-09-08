Rishi Kapoor Finds Randeep Hooda Inspiring
Rishi Kapoor praised Randeep Hooda for his dedication towards whatever roles he play.
Twitter/Randeep Hooda
Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has praised actor Randeep Hooda's dedication towards his work and says the perseverance of looking and playing a certain character should be learnt from him.
Randeep had earlier shared a photograph of himself along with Rishi, where he described the 65-year-old as the "real rockstar".
To that, Rishi replied: "Thank you Randeep. One must learn perseverance to look and play a character from you. Keep it up! You are inspiring!"
Randeep has always gone an extra mile for his roles -- be it the title character of Sarabjit or his upcoming film Battle of Saragarhi.
Battle of Saragarhi is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The films are based on the Battle of Saragarhi, that took place in 1897 between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province.
This here is the real "rockstar" keep rocking sir #RishiKapoor @chintskap pic.twitter.com/ecCXEeZ9nU— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 4, 2017
