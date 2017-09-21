GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Rishi Kapoor on Being Slammed Over Abusive Tweet to Woman: I am No Saint

The reason for the tiff between him and the Twitter user was none other than the former's series of tweets that he posted earlier last week.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 21, 2017, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rishi Kapoor on Being Slammed Over Abusive Tweet to Woman: I am No Saint
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his blunt tweets as much as his infamous tongue-in-cheek sleazy wits. Rishi might have been facing wrath over an abusive direct message that he sent to a woman on Twitter, but he is no mood to regret it. The 65-year-old took to Twitter to post a message that said, "Rubbish. I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat,"




The reason for the tiff between him and the Twitter user was none other than the former's series of tweets that he posted earlier last week. For the unversed, Rishi slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his dynasty politics statement.










To which the lady also posted a few memes:

“First break on surname's MERIT. Such khandaani bois make it easy for insiders and hard for gifted outsiders like Nawaz.”













And here’s the infamous DM that Rishi Kapoor sent to this twitter user to incite further wrath from her and others who jumped in:





As for direct messages to trolls, Rishi had earlier opined in an interview, "You can't follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet... Once I was corrected that I should not put this on my timeline. Now I go to them and do this. I will not let anyone try and stomp over me. No one can walk over me."
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Durga Puja: Creator Of God Yet Not The Most Blessed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES