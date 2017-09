Rishi Kapoor on Being Slammed Over Abusive Tweet to Woman: I am No Saint

Rubbish.I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat. pic.twitter.com/a1NirCancn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 20, 2017

Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

By God's grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

First break on surname's MERIT.

Such khandaani bois make it easy for insiders and hard for gifted outsiders like Nawaz. pic.twitter.com/NpEsAJkppX — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 20, 2017

Humility >>> ego ✌. But besharam boi won't say sorry coz khandaani ego. Or just eugenics. Or both.. https://t.co/jgXfBvWzc0 — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 20, 2017

Serial offendor Beharam boi h ye to pkkawala https://t.co/LjlfTkWM64 — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 20, 2017

DM ke baad block bhi maene to inke merit ko question krr liya..dekho inka merit.. — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017

@chintskap showed his khabdaani manners. Hetero savarna uncle. Do research on their upbringing not just slum s

Dalits. pic.twitter.com/ivl076fG6q — shivani channan 💙 (@DardEdiscourse) September 19, 2017

Actor Rishi Kapoor is known for his blunt tweets as much as his infamous tongue-in-cheek sleazy wits. Rishi might have been facing wrath over an abusive direct message that he sent to a woman on Twitter, but he is no mood to regret it. The 65-year-old took to Twitter to post a message that said, "Rubbish. I am seeing now tweets now abusing me I am no saint I will react in your own language. So shut your complaints. Tit for tat,"The reason for the tiff between him and the Twitter user was none other than the former's series of tweets that he posted earlier last week. For the unversed, Rishi slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his dynasty politics statement.To which the lady also posted a few memes:“First break on surname's MERIT. Such khandaani bois make it easy for insiders and hard for gifted outsiders like Nawaz.”And here’s the infamous DM that Rishi Kapoor sent to this twitter user to incite further wrath from her and others who jumped in:As for direct messages to trolls, Rishi had earlier opined in an interview , "You can't follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet... Once I was corrected that I should not put this on my timeline. Now I go to them and do this. I will not let anyone try and stomp over me. No one can walk over me."