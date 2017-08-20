Rishi Kapoor Remembers Actors Manorama and Kanhaiyalal

Kanhaiyalal ji. The Great! What an actor! The words "Lala" and "Munim"were made for him. Amazing! Missed working with him. pic.twitter.com/1cTrVh6zQp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 19, 2017

Manorama ji. The"funny faces"making woman was so endearingly evil.Aunty we remember you on your birthday. We did two films together. pic.twitter.com/m2Tpz0k54h — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 19, 2017

I think this will be very enjoyable. Sanjay Chehl directs Vir,Payal,Prem Chopra,Paresh Rawal and me. pic.twitter.com/8zNnBbgnqk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 19, 2017

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor remembers late actors Manorama and Kanhaiyalal.On Saturday night Rishi shared a photograph of Kanhaiyalal on his Twitter account. Kanhaiyalal, who has portrayed the role of Munim and Lala in films like Hum Log, Tangewala, Upkar and Ram Aur Shyam, died in August 1982 at the age of 72."Kanhaiyalalji. The Great! What an actor! The words Lala and Munim were made for him. Amazing! Missed working with him," Rishi captioned the black and white photograph.The Kapoor & Sons actor later shared a photograph of Manorama, who is known for her role as the comical tyrant aunt in Seeta Aur Geeta and film like Ek Phool Do Maali and Do Kaliyaan.Rishi wrote: "Manoramaji. The 'funny faces' making woman was so endearingly evil. Aunty, we remember you on your (91st) birthday. We did two films together."On the acting front, Rishi is prepping for 102 Not Out, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.Rishi shared the Patel... film's poster on Twitter and captioned: "I think this will be very enjoyable. Sanjay Chehl directs Vir Das, Payal Ghosh, Prem Chopra, Paresh Rawal and me."