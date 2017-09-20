Rishi Kapoor is back in news for expressing his brutal and unabashed opinion. This time, the veteran actor has slammed Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu, for making his son, Ranbir Kapoor's career a mess. In Neha Dhupia's popular podcast, No Filter Neha, he was asked to play a game wherein Neha gave him a topic and he was asked to speak for 1 minute. The topic or rather the name given to him was that ofAnurag.The actor used the opportunity for bashing both the Anurags in his son's life, namely Anurag Kashyap, with whom Ranbir gave his career's biggest flop, Bombay Velvet, and Anurag Basu, director of Ranbir's maiden production Jagga Jasoos."Anurag? There is Anurag Kashyap, who made Bombay Velvet, but he made a better film in Gangs Of Wasseypur, I couldn’t understand head or tail of Bombay Velvet. And then there was Basu who made Barfi an outstanding film. I am so happy he took my son for it. My son got great recognition for the film and then he made this Gajja Jasoos..what Jagga Jasoos whatever.. which he made a total mess of. It was as messy as my pronunciation was. He probably got indulged too much. I guess both the Anurags got indulged in their films.", he saidThe actor went on to say, "You know when they are good enough to work on the certain budget and suddenly they are given huge budgets in hand so bandar ke haath mein khilona nahin aa jaata hai, he goes absolutely berserk. So I think that’s what actually happened with both these guys. They were given budgets they could not handle and I guess it happens. It happens with every director, every actor you can’t have a hundred percent record anyway…So it happens."This is not the first time that Kapoor has expressed his disdain for Anurag Basu. Right after the release of Jagga Jasoos, the actor called out Basu for being an irresponsible director and for ruining his son's hard work.Rishi Kapoor has been the news previously for criticising Rahul Gandhi's 'dynasty politics' speech at Berkeley and for updating fans about the RK Studios fire via his tweets. The ever-active and ever-blasting Kapoor is not a diplomat and makes sure the world stays updated about his opinion.Let's see what Ranbir and the two Anurags have to say about Kapoor's statements.