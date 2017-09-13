Rishi Kapoor Takes to Twitter to Give 'Dynasty Lessons' to Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

After a few weeks of silence, Rishi Kapoor is in the news again because of his tweets. This time the veteran actor has hurled his anger at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Rishi Kapoor posted a series of angry tweets as a reaction to Rahul Gandhi's speech where he made reference to Bollywood while elaborating on "dynasty politics."Rahul Gandhi cited the example of Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek while explaining "dynasty legacy," adding: "Don't go just after me." Well, while the young leader said nothing in particular for the Kapoor looks like the senior actor took personal offense over it.Kapoor tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi. In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by the public on merit", "By God's grace we are in 4 generations. Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor - Males. Besides all others. You see otherwise","So don't bull**it people on 'dynasty'. You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work, not zabardasti and gundagardi."This is not the first time that Rishi Kapoor has targetted Congress party or its leaders. In his earlier tweets, Kapoor had strictly suggested that roads and buildings named by the Congress after members of the Gandhi family be renamed.Well, it seems the veteran actor has his ways to keep his fan updated about his opinions on matters that personally affect him.